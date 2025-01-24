Bollywood Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath Booked in Alleged Investment Fraud

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have been named in a case related to an alleged investment scam filed at the Murthal police station in Haryana’s Sonipat district. An FIR, lodged on January 22, lists the two actors along with 11 other individuals under sections 316(2), 318(2), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which include charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and fraudulent property transfer.

Ajeet Singh, the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Murthal, confirmed that the actors were named in the complaint filed by the alleged victims. He clarified that the main allegation is against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, which is accused of deceiving investors by offering high-return FD and RD schemes and using a multi-level marketing model to recruit more participants.

Vipul Antil, a resident of Sonipat, filed the complaint against the society, which is registered in Indore under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act of 2002. The society has been in operation since 2016 and is accused of luring investors into a fraudulent scheme, leading to significant financial losses. The investigation will determine the extent of Talpade and Nath’s involvement in the scam.