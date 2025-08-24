Bollywood Was My Childhood Dream—Where Every Film I Watched, I Saw Myself: Harsh Rane

Harsh Rane, a 22-year-old actor and digital content creator, has captivated nearly a million followers with his relatable content on friendship, life, and everyday moments. Known for his appearance on the reality show Playground—the world’s first gaming entertainment show on Amazon miniTV—Harsh’s journey in acting began with imitating his favorite stars. After attending acting classes and auditioning in Andheri and Versova, he landed his breakthrough role in Brahmastra, starring alongside industry icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. In a exclusive interview with Lokmat Times Harsh opened up on his journey and his Bollywood aspirations.

You started your career with auditions in Andheri and Versova and went on to be part of big projects like Brahmastra and Ray. Looking back, what was the turning point that gave you confidence as an actor?

Honestly, the turning point was completely unexpected. My neighbor’s mom noticed me as a kid, always mimicking actors on TV. She suggested to my mom, “Why don’t you take him for auditions?” At first, my mom was hesitant—no industry connections—but she started taking me along with their son, who was already a child artist. Initially, I was terrified. I would forget my lines, freeze up, and question whether I even belonged there. But instead of giving up, I began observing others, learning from their performances. Slowly, my earlier audition tapes began circulating, and I started getting callbacks. From a nervous kid who couldn’t say a line to eventually finding my footing, that journey gave me the real confidence to call myself an actor.

During the pandemic, when gigs were cancelled, you turned to making reels and quickly grew from 10k to over 500k followers. What do you think connected most with your audience during that phase?

I think it was the rawness and relatability of the content. Everyone was dealing with the same uncertainty during the pandemic, so when I made videos—some about Covid, others about everyday life struggles—people saw themselves in them. It wasn’t about being perfect; it was about being real, and that’s what connected the most.

Today, you are both an actor and a digital content creator with nearly a million followers. How do you balance these two worlds—and do you see one shaping the other?

Honestly, I feel very grateful for content creation because it gives me the freedom to explore everything—writing, directing, and acting—without restrictions. Acting, on the other hand, is a much bigger universe, where I work closely with directors, casting teams, and so many other departments, so it naturally takes priority. I balance both by scheduling my content creation around acting commitments. Ultimately, both worlds feed into each other, making me a better actor and creator.

You’ve collaborated with big names like Alan Walker, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Siddharth Jadhav. Is there any dream collaboration or co-star you would love to work with in the future?

I would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor again. My role in Brahmastra was brief, but I’ll always remember how he treated even the smallest characters with immense respect. Despite not being allowed to take pictures on set, he still made time to click with actors and their families. That humility, along with his incredible craft, is something I deeply admire. Apart from him, names like Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also on my dream list. I hope to share the screen with them someday.

From playing a villain in Harami: The Bastard alongside Emraan Hashmi to appearing in short films and web series—what excites you the most about your upcoming projects?

For me, it’s always the characters that excite me. At a young age, I got to explore intense roles—villains, even an Alzheimer’s patient—and each one taught me something new. Right now, I’m particularly excited about my upcoming web series Ekaki, directed by Ashish Chanchlani. The character reminds me of Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani—raw, unfiltered, and real. It’s that kind of depth and authenticity that excites me the most about this project.

Both acting and content creation come with unique challenges. What’s been your biggest challenge so far, and what lesson has stayed with you throughout your journey?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is: never force yourself. There were times in content creation when I’d get stressed about not having ideas, and the more I pushed, the more blocked I felt. Over time, I realized it’s okay to pause, rest, spend time with loved ones, and let creativity flow naturally. Patience has been my greatest teacher.

You’ve already made a mark in both films and digital media. Do you see yourself focusing more on Bollywood, web series, or continuing to grow as a digital creator? Where do you see Harsh Rane five years from now?

Everything I have today started with the love of my digital followers, so I’ll always continue creating for them. But Bollywood has been my childhood dream—I grew up watching those films and imagining myself in them. In five years, I see myself as a stronger actor, working with directors and actors I’ve always admired, while still staying connected to the digital community that gave me my first break.