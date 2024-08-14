Boman Irani Gets Emotional as He Relives ‘3 Idiots’ Moment at IIM Bangalore, says '15 years ago...'

Amir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots remains one of the iconic movies to date. One can watch this movie on repeat. The story of 3 IIM students who entered college to be engineers. This movie portrays the struggle faced by engineers. One character in the movie got instantly famous; that was Virus, played by Boman Irani. May it be a classroom scene or the auditorium scene where Virus scolds Farhan Qureshi and Raju Rastogi on stage for being friends with Rancho. Well, Boman got a chance to relive the moment as he visited IIM Bangalore. He shared a then and now photo on his Instagram page.

In the collage photo, he shared the iconic scene from the movie where he scolds Farhan Qureshi and Raju Rastogi, and above, his recent visit to IIM Bangalore. While posting the photo he shared his thoughts about how he felt visiting the same place after 15 years. He wrote, 15 years ago, I stood on this very stage at IIM Bangalore, bringing ‘Virus’ to life in 3Idiots. Today, I return, overwhelmed by the love and support that continues to pour in. It was truly special to connect with the students and relive those cherished memories."

He further added, "Grateful for the journey, for Rajkumar Hirani’s brilliant direction, and for the incredible team that made it all possible. Honored to be back where it all began."

On work front Boman Irani will be making his directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys'. This film is set to release on March 19, 2024. It features Irani himself, along with Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry. The story revolves around a father-son relationship and explores their tumultuous journey over 48 hours. On otherhand Bollywood - Scheduled for release on July 24, 2024. This movie is co-written by Boman Irani with Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris.