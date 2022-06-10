Boman on OTT stint: Nice to do a debut at 62 years of age of any kind

Mumbai, June 10 Actor Boman Irani is all set to make his digital debut with the series 'Masoom' and he finds it nice to step into a new world at the age of 62.

He said: "In essence it is a debut and it's nice to do a debut at 62 years of age of any kind. But this one was a bit of a challenge because of the format. We were shooting a story that will play over a span of 6 episodes, keeping in mind one continues to work as an actor.

"However while developing a character, I don't see any difference, whether you are playing one in a cinema or in a web series, because he is a character, breathing, walking, happy/unhappy that needs to be developed through his travails, problems."

Boman added: "I have to say though that there is one advantage while playing a character on the OTT platform and that is you have, as an actor, a lot more time to spread your wings and develop a character to the fullest and give it a complete arc.

"Sometimes in cinema, in an hour or 45 minutes, you have to complete that arc much faster and maybe a few things do get left out. The opportunity is wonderful and I would like to believe that I grabbed it with both hands."

Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on June 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hotstar Specials' 'Masoom', directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series 'Blood', exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one.

