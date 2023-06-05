"Bong girl got her daak naam": Bipasha Basu reveals cute pet name of her daughter Devi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Actor Bipasha Basu, on Monday, revealed her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's cute "daak naam" (pet name).

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a collage video and captioned it, "Devi'r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu. Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtG-ablgiZR/

Bipasha's daughter Devi's pet name is Mishti.

In the collage video, she shared some adorable snaps with her daughter.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and cute messages for the mother daughter duo.

Arti Singh commented, "mishtiiii."

A user wrote, "Love you Mishti."

"Awwwwww Mishti," a user wrote.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor