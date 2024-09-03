Brad Pitt makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Venice International Film Festival

Washington [US], September 3 : Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, reported E! News.

The actor and his girlfriend attended the premiere of his latest movie, 'Wolfs' at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival, over two years after sparking romance rumours.

Brad wore a black tuxedo jacket over a round collar shirt and matching flared pants. Ines wore a white one-shouldered gown.

The couple had a double date night with their co-stars, George Clooney, 63, and Amal Clooney, 46. George, who previously collaborated with Brad on the Ocean's film trilogy, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and Burn After Reading, wore a black tuxedo, while his wife wore a ruffled, sleeveless pastel yellow gown.

Brad, 60, and Ines, 34, shared several romantic moments at the red carpet premiere, with the two wrapping their arms around each other and exchanging affectionate looks.

The actor also posed for solo pics and photos with George and fellow actors Amy Ryan and Austin Abrams.

A day previously, Brad, his girlfriend, George, and Amal were seen taking a water taxi on a night out in Venice, where the latter pair married nearly ten years ago. Brad and Ines were pictured together arriving at the festival some hours earlier.

Their trip to Venice highlighted the couple's rare united public appearances, as they attended the event just days after Brad's ex Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film, Maria.

The actor and Ines, a jewellery designer who was formerly married to Paul Wesley, have kept their relationship out of the public eye and have never spoken about it since sparking romance rumours in late 2022.

Brad and his girlfriend were previously photographed together in July at the Formula One British Grand Prix in England, and also in April when they were spotted on a stroll with their dogs on a beach in Santa Barbara, California, reported E! News.

