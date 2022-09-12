Brie Larson not sure if she'll keep playing Captain Marvel

Los Angeles, Sep 12 Brie Larson isn't sure if she's still wanted to play Captain Marvel. The Academy Award-winning actress has given a wry response when asked if she would play the superheroine again as she acknowledged the hate for her portrayal of the character.

Larson was on hand at the D23 Expo on September 10 to promote 'The Marvels', reports aceshowbiz.com.

Asked by Variety, "How long will you play Captain Marvel?" she responded sarcastically: "I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again?"

When Variety senior editor Marc Malkin jokingly pleaded, "Don't be so mad at us", the 'Room' star repeated herself: "I don't know. I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

After Variety posted a clip of the interview on its official Twitter account, Brie received supportive messages from fans.

"Love how the Marvel cast rushed to Chris Pratt's aid when ppl were clowning on him for possibly being homophobic but can't lift one finger to support Brie through years of online scrutiny and harassment," one person sarcastically wrote.

Another defended Brie's portrayal of Captain Marvel, saying: "I want one person in the comments to explain to me what's so bad about Brie's portrayal of Captain Marvel without complaining about her having short hair and being a woman."

Another user, meanwhile, blasted Brie for allegedly "always" coming "across as very smug and arrogant in her interviews when Cap Marvel came out". The critic said: "She thinks she's being witty, but it comes off as hostile. This looks to be another instance where she thinks she's being playful but isn't coming off that way."

Many disagreed with the said hater though, with one responding" "Although you do actually have a point here, I think you should walk a mile in her shoes before you judge her non-verbal behaviour on camera. She knows there's not a single thing she can say or way she can say it that won't get her loads of hate."

Another came to the actress' defence and said: "I don't don't think she thinks she's being playful and it doesn't seem she thinks that either kind of a rude thing for you to assume aloud. Pretty sure she's tired of the Twitter comments like yours for example. I liked her in the role and hope she continues."

Despite the backlash she's received, Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel in the upcoming sequel, 'The Marvels'.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, it will feature Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel.

The movie will head into theatres across the nation on July 28, 2023 as part of Phase Five of the MCU.

