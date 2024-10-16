Britney Spears calls Natalie Portman "coolest person", shares her admiration for Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore

Washington [US], October 16 : Pop icon Britney Spears expressed her admiration for a few of the superstars on her social media handle. She said that she admires Pamela Anderson because she "is a classic babe and seems so sweet," reported People.

"Natalie Portman because I feel like she's the coolest person I ever met," said the pop icon revealing she met her "outside with her dog in New York," noting that they "had the same shirt on!!!"

She also added that she is a fan of Camila Cabello "because she's so darn pretty and she makes me giggle out loud!!!"

"Her personality is so sweet and kooky I think it's healthy to be silly," she added before saying, "I wish I was more like that!!!"

Spears continued by complimenting Kendall Jenner, asking, "Is it even normal to be that pretty ???"

She finished off her Stories by giving a shout-out to her "literally gorgeous" friends, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. Gomez and Barrymore both attended Spears' 2022 wedding to then-husband Sam Ashgari and the group sang "Vogue" on the dance floor with Madonna herself.

Apart from complimenting the actress, models and singers, Spears also talked about her friendship, "Let's talk about how your other half growing up is usually your best friend," she wrote in the Stories. "Y'all literally finish each others sentences and you don't really look alike but because you're always together your mannerisms, the way you speak, and even walk it's almost like you're the same...people!!!"

She reflected that as the years go by, some people "get married and grow up and live worlds apart!!!"

She continued, "It's called life!!!", adding, "I have girlfriends I hang out with every now and then but it's not the same as when we were younger!!!"

"I'm away writing my novel and learning about myself !!! But I do so miss being silly with the girls!!!," she added, reported People.

