Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, veteran star to quit acting

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia. The actor's family on Wednesday posted a joint statement on social media announcing his retirement from acting. Aphasia is a communication disorder that makes it hard to use words. It can affect your speech, writing, and ability to understand language. The family posted a joint statement on social media announcing Willis’ retirement.

The statement read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. ”It further read, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

Bruce Willis made his silver screen debut with an uncredited role in The First Deadly Sin. He is best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard franchise. Some of his other popular films include The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, The Last Boy Scout, Death Becomes Her, Pulp Fiction and 12 Monkeys.

