BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung and Jackie Chan's Unexpected Collab Takes Internet by Storm; Fans React to Viral Video (Watch)

V, also known as Kim Taehyung from BTS, and Jackie Chan, an action superstar, are currently in the spotlight for their recently launched advertisement. Witnessing two legends together on screen is indeed a visual treat for their fans.

Jackie Chan and BTS V are sharing the screen, captivating fans who can't resist watching the ad repeatedly. BTS V, also known as Kim Taehyung, took to his Instagram stories on Friday to share a behind-the-scenes clip with Jackie Chan. In the now-viral video, the duo can be seen filming a scene, ending it on a humorous note.

In response to the video, BTS ARMY flooded the internet with their emotions. One fan wrote, "The dynamic VJ duo is so cool in the new video advertisement." Another exclaimed, "I was completely surprised to see Tae and Jackie Chan together! WOW... Tae looks stunning in that red suit... Him teaching Jackie his hand dance and Jackie showing his poses."

NOBODY WAS EXPECTING THIS! V (BTS) together with Jackie Chan for SIMINVEST.

BTS V is currently serving his mandatory military duty at the South Korean borders; he shot this ad before enlisting. Fans are delighted that the BTS team planned ahead, ensuring that fans won't miss them and providing something for them to enjoy during their absence.