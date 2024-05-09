Busy Birthday: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse of ‘VD14’ Set in 19th Century (See Tweet)

Mumbai, May 9: After unveiling the first look of his film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, actor Vijay Deverakonda again treated his fans on his birthday with a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', set in the 19th century. Vijay took to X and shared a poster featuring a sculpture of a king. The poster has "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it. The actor captioned it: “ 'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial .

”The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster on their official X handle. The caption read: “Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes. Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND. Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda. Directed by @Rahul_Sankrityn. Produced by @MythriOfficial.”The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is reported that the film stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

