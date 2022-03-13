"Can we stop that": Samantha shares powerful note on how it feels to be judged as a woman



Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a note talking about how women are easily judged for the dress they wear, the race they belong to or even their skin tone. She asked people to focus on “bettering” themselves instead of passing remarks about women based on their hemlines and necklines. In her latest Instagram story, Samantha expressed that she has 'firsthand' knowledge on how it feels when one judges a woman on the basis of their race, appearance, skin colour, and more. She wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do."

She further urged her followers to stop judging a woman on the basis of the clothes she's wearing. Samantha asserts, "Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on their hemlines & necklies she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self os evolution! Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good...let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person! "Earlier, Deepika Padukone was judged for her costumes during the promotions of Gehraiyaan as influencer, Freddy Birdy took a jibe at the actor’s clothes during the Gehraiyaan promotions. Freddy had shared a post on Instagram, which read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.” In a cryptic tweet which was widely seen as a response, Deepika had written, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” On the work front, , Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a number of projects in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

