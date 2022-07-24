Cheating complaint filed against actor-singer Sreenath Bhasi

Malayalam actor-singer Sreenath Bhasi has landed in legal trouble. A complaint has been lodged against the singer reportedly for cheating. According to reports, the complainant has alleged that the singer took Rs 4 lakh in advance to inaugurate the tea cafe. However, Sreenath did not show up at the inauguration ceremony. The complainant further added that later on Sreenath's request, the inauguration ceremony was rescheduled for another date, but the singer again did not show up, owing to which the company suffered heavy losses worth crores.



The partners of the inauguration Zakir Hussain, Sinav, Ijaz, Vijayakrishnan, Sajad, Niaz, and Alsar have now filed the complaint with the District Police Chief of Alappuzha.This is not the first time when Sreenath Bhasi has found himself in the middle of a controversy. In 2017, a case was registered against him and others for cheating and passing lewd comments on the actress. According to the complaint, the incident happened in 2016 when the actress was working on a movie titled Honeybee 2. In the contract, the crew of the movie had to give her Rs. 50,000 which they allegedly did not give.Moreover, they called the actress in a hotel in Panangad and passed lewd comments. A case under IPC section 429, 354,509, and 34 were registered against the accused.