Check out Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi chemistry in new track from Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Rajkumar Santoshi unveiled a new romantic track from his upcoming movie Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi-starrer 'Bad Boy'.

Taking to Instagram, Namashi Chakraborty dropped the song video titled 'Aalam Na Poocho' and captioned it "And here's ALAM NA POOCHO from @badboy_film! It's time to fall in love all over again!"

In the video, Namashi Chakraborty is seen romancing Amrin Qureshi and both are dressed in stylish red outfits.

The song is sung by Payal Dev, Raj Barman and Aakritti Mehra, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

As soon as the song was unveiled the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Heart touched song! So beautiful and romantic."

The film is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

The film, which is introducing Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty, along with Sajid Qureshi's daughter, Amrin Qureshi.

The quirky romantic comedy will be produced by Inbox Pictures.

Mithun's eldest son Mahaakshay Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut back in 2008 with 'Jimmy', where he played a DJ who is falsely accused of murder.

Talking about Rajkumar Santoshi, he made a comeback with 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'. Set in post-independence India of 1947-48, 'Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh' depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi.It was released on January 26, 2023.

Prior to that Santoshi directed Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz's romantic comedy 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' in the 2013 which got a decent response from the audience.

