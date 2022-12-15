Check out this adorable family picture of Prince William, Kate Middleton for their Xmas cards

The Prince and Princess of Wales are spreading joy with their bright smiles in this latest snap of their family.

Taking to Instagram from their joint account, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a picture of themselves and their three kids, Charlotte, George and Louis all holding hands together.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" the Royal couple wrote.

Prince William was seen sporting a blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves along with denim trousers, while Kate was seen wearing a white-laced shirt with blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers.

The three kids were also seen wearing some shade of blue on their dresses.

People were quick to take to the comments and express their appreciation for the family image with heart emojis.

"Such a beautiful family you have! Your mom would be so proud!," one user wrote.

"That is a family committed to this country and just get on with things. Well done," another user wrote.

For last year's Christmas card, the family of five shared a snap from Jordan, where they were seen sitting together nearby a rocky background.

According to a report by Page Six Style, the Duchess of Cambridge has a soft corner for Jordan because she had spent two years of her childhood in the country while her father worked for British Airways.

The royal couple was last seen at Boston's Fenway Park for their spectacular Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday night.

( With inputs from ANI )

