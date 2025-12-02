Check out trailer of Kunal Kemmu's 'Single Papa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : The trailer of Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Single Papa' was unveiled on Tuesday.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani , with Shashank Khaitan as executive producer, Single Papa is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, and produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Koli and Ayesha Raza are also a part of the Netflix show.

The trailer gives audiences a first look at Gaurav's hilarious yet heartfelt journey as he tries to balance baby bottles with bad decisions, often at the same time. From fumbling with diapers, dodging unsolicited advice from everyone within a 10-km radius, to trying to convince his shocked parents that this is not a prank, the trailer delivers humour, sensitivity, and unapologetic desi drama.

Kunal Kemmu, who steps into the role of Gaurav Gahlot said, "Playing Gaurav has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. The character is flawed, funny, and fiercely loving... just like so many real-life single parents. I think audiences will see themselves and their families in this show. The warmth of every character is what makes this show so special and wholesome!"

Prajakta Koli, as Namrata, Gaurav's sister and occasional voice of reason, added, "Single Papa highlights what a perfectly imperfect Indian family looks like. Noisy, loving, opinionated, dramatic but always there for each other. I am a single child so I never understood what bickering with siblings felt like before Single Papa. The banter with Kunal, the arguments, the affection, just flowed naturally. I think it's a perfect show to binge watch with your family."

Neha Dhupia, who joins the ensemble as the assertive no-nonsense Romilla Nehra, shared "As a parent myself, what touched me the most about Single Papa is how honestly it portrays the chaos, tenderness and imperfections that make families what they are. Parenting is never linear, never perfect, and the show captures that beautifully. It blends humour and heart in a way that feels deeply real. Being a part of this world was incredibly fulfilling, and I can't wait for audiences to feel the warmth, madness and love we've created."

Single Papa will be out on December 12.

