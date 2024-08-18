Chitrangda Singh's 'Impactful' Cameo in Khel Khel Mein Leaves Fans Showering Praise

Chitrangda Singh has delivered some very striking performances on the big screen, but her most favorite performance for the audience was in Desi Boyzz. While fans still love and adore her amazing pairing with Akshay Kumar in Desi Boyz, Chitrangda's cameo in Khel Khel Mein brought all that adulation back.

The actress's special appearance in the Mudassar Aziz directorial has been loved quite a lot. While fans love this Desi Boyz reunion in Khel Khel Mein, they call Chitrangda and Akshay's scene the best one in the comedy-drama. A fan pointed out that while Chitrangda looks stunning in the film, her on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar is her favorite part. Chitrangda seems to have created quite an impressive impact with her cameo.

Talking about this roaring response, an overwhelmed Chitrangda says, "It is always amazing to team up with Akshay. Khel Khel: It was such an amazing experience working with him after so many years. It was thrilling to see fans going back to that Desi Boyz reference. Even we remembered those days, and also the first time I met him. I feel so blessed to have received so much love for an appearance I made in the film. A little part has cast a huge shadow, and it's humbling to see the fans reacting so beautifully to it."

Khel Khel Mein has gotten some great reviews, commercially too, the film is emerging to be a strong one. However, Chitrangda's cameo in the movie with Akshay Kumar seems to have gotten a fanbase of its own now.