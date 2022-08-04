Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy two years after losing Jack

Los Angeles, Aug 4 Model Chrissy Teigen has announced that she is expecting a 'miracle' baby with her musician husband John Legend.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to make this announcement which comes two years after they lost their baby boy Jack, reports mirror.co.uk.

Teigen shared two beautiful pictures of her blossoming baby bump as she described the 'joy' that has been blessed on the family after their heartache.

Speaking about her fertility and pregnancy journey so far, she penned: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

The couple have two children together - Luna, five, and Miles, three. In September 2020, they tragically lost their third child, a baby boy they had called Jack, 20 weeks into pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor