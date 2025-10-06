‘Chup Hoti Kaha Ho Tum’: Malti Chahar Exposes Tanya Mittal’s Past, Leaves Her Speechless in Bigg Boss 19 (Watch video)

Tanya Mittal is a spiritual influencer and is currently in Bigg Boss 19. Her controversies and statements about her are making headlines outside house. Tanya claims that she has never wore anything than saree, however wildcard contestant, Malti Chahar questioned about her lifestyle.

Malti Chahar, entered in Bigg Boss 19 house as wild card contestant this weekend. After entering the house contestants interacted with Malti and asked about their performance. Tanya also asked her, “Am I looking good outside the show?” to which Malti responded, “You talk a lot about wearing sarees, but your old pictures and videos are circulating.” Later, Tanya said, “Meri har chiz pr research chal raha hai.” Malti then replied, “If you’re saying something and it’s not true, then old pictures and videos are coming out.”

Tanya brought her Baklawa conversation and asked her is that conversation was right. On which Malti said, “We all go to Dubai but don’t portray it in that way." Malti confronted Tanya about inconsisQtencies in her public image, stating, "It's about how you present everything...You're saying that you only wear sarees, but people are seeing that you wear mini-skirts too."

Tanya responded, "I don’t want to say anything." This clash has divided Bigg Boss 19 fans, with some praising Malti's boldness and others defending Tanya's right to personal style. The promo ignited a significant social media debate, with QMaltiVsTanya trending as fans shared memes and opinions.