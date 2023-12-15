CID Fame Vaishnavi Dhanraj Seeks Help, Alleges Family Violence in Viral Video

Vaishnavi Dhanraj, known for her role of Tasha on Sony TV's show CID, has recently garnered attention for a video circulating on social media. In the video, she addresses a challenging situation and asks for help, accusing her family of physical violence. Her friend shared this video of her on the social media platform X. In the viral video, Vaishnavi was seeking help from the media and also showed injury marks on her face and body.

The video shared by the actress's friend shows Vaishnavi at the police station. the video says, "Hi, I'm Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I'm in a bad situation at Kashimira police station. My family has abused me, and I've been badly hit. I need help from the media, news channels, and everyone in the industry. Please come and help me."

The actress also posted a story on her Instagram account asking for help. Her close friend K Himaanshu Shuklaa tweeted that she was reportedly held hostage by her family. Talking about the personal life Vaishnavi was previously married to Nitin Sahrawat in 2012. They met on the set of 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', but they got divorced in 2016 because of domestic violence. On the professional front, apart from her notable roles in CID and Bepannah, Vaishnavi Dhanraj has also made a significant impact with her presence in the popular Colors TV serial, "Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon." Her versatile acting skills have allowed her to leave a lasting impression on the audience across various television shows.