Cirkus: Rohit Shetty shares first poster of Ranveer Singh starrer, announces release date

Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Cirkus will have a Christmas release worldwide. The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma will release on December 23rd 2022. The director took to his social media to announce the release date of this much awaited film.

Commenting on the development Rohit Shetty shares, “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere.” Produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. It features Ranveer Singh in a double role. The film also stars Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Sulbha Arya and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. Cirkus is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors'. As per Filmfare, actress Deepika Padukone will also be a part of Ranveer Singh's film in a special cameo.