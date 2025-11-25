Claudia Ciesla: “Helping People Transform Their Lives Gives Me the Same Joy as Performing on Screen”

Actress and celebrity nutritionist Claudia Ciesla is one of the rare international artists in India who has built not just a successful entertainment career but also a powerful wellness brand that has impacted thousands of lives. While audiences know her for her glamour, dance performances, and memorable screen presence, Claudia has simultaneously created a respected identity as the founder of Claudia’s Concept, a science-backed nutrition and wellness platform.

For Claudia, her acting background plays an unexpectedly meaningful role in her nutrition practice. “Being an actress made me very aware of the pressure people feel about appearance and confidence. I’ve been through that phase myself,” she says. When clients come to her with body image struggles, she connects with them not just as a nutrition expert but as someone who understands their emotional journey. “Looking good is not about starving or punishing yourself it’s about feeling strong and confident from the inside.”

Managing two professions requires careful planning, flexibility, and a strong support system. Claudia often restructures her consultations around her shoot schedules, and her clients appreciate that commitment. “I’m lucky to have an amazing team at Claudia’s Concept. They handle clients with care and professionalism, ensuring everyone gets the attention they deserve.”

Her disciplined routine — proper sleep, meals, and workouts is what keeps her grounded and energised despite a packed calendar.

Claudia has faced her share of stereotypes in both her careers. “As an actor, people assume you only care about glamour. As a nutritionist, some wonder if I’m really qualified.”

But the credibility of Claudia’s Concept backed by scientific methods, consistent results, and hundreds of client success stories has allowed her to break those misconceptions with confidence. “Your work should speak louder than assumptions.”

In an era overflowing with misinformation about diets, Claudia wishes people would stop believing one dangerous myth: that starving yourself leads to weight loss. “Crash diets destroy your metabolism. Food is not the enemy the wrong approach is. Sustainable results come from balance and understanding your body.”

Her passion for education reflects in her growing digital presence. Claudia shares nutrition content twice a week on social media and has published nearly 500 blogs on her wellness website. She is now planning free online webinars to make wellness accessible to everyone. “Combining my performance skills with nutrition knowledge helps me connect more engagingly with people.”

Both her professions have given her unforgettable moments. As an actress, she cherishes shooting the iconic Balma song with Akshay Kumar and recreating it years later at the 70th Filmfare Awards a performance that remains close to her heart. As a nutritionist, her greatest joy is hearing “You changed my life” from clients who reverse health issues or regain confidence. “Those moments stay with you forever,” she says, smiling.

With her blend of glamour, discipline, compassion, and global perspective, Claudia Ciesla continues to shine as both an entertainer and a wellness expert proving that true success comes from evolving, learning, and lifting others along the way.