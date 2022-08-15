'CODA' star Troy Kotsur's Oscar statue recovered after being stolen along with vehicle

American actor Troy Kotsur of 'CODA' fame has revealed that after his vehicle was stolen recently, his Oscar statue went along with it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kotsur posted about the incident on Saturday in a now-deleted tweet, writing that while in Mesa, Arizona, his vehicle, which had his Oscar inside, was stolen.

Both the vehicle and award statue was recovered by local authorities, after which Kotsur shared a photo of himself posing with several police officers while thanking them for their efforts.

The Mesa Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that the vehicle was located with two juvenile male suspects inside.

"The two juveniles admitted to the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transportation. They were remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System. Mr Kotsur had his vehicle returned to him to include all the property that was inside," a representative for the Mesa PD said.

Kotsur made history earlier this year after winning the best-supporting actor Oscar for his role as Massachusetts fisherman Frank Rossi in 'CODA', becoming the first deaf male, and the second deaf actor, to earn an Academy Award for acting.

He is next set to star in a Disney+ sports drama series about the 2021 Cubs Football team, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

