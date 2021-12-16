COVID-19 positive Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys long distance love from Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, shared a glimpse of her and husband Saif Ali Khan's love "in the time of corona era" on Instagram on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan as he was enjoying a cup of coffee at the terrace of his house. He was dressed in a red T-shirt, denims and a red cap. It looked like Bebo took the pic from the next building as the couple enjoyed a distant view of each other. The Jab We Met actress captioned it as, “Ok so we are still… in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!! It’s lurking…”

Kareena's home was sanitized this week after her test result and a medical team was there to test other residents. One of Kareena's staff has also since tested positive. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, announced last evening that she had also been infected. Karan Johar revealed that he tested negative twice; he also strongly denied that his home was a COVID "hotspot," explaining that there had been only eight guests at last week's dinner. In a statement issued on her behalf, Kareena also denied that she had been irresponsible by attending the party. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Lal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

