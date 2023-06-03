Cuteness alert: Kriti Sanon cuddles with her puppy Disco, fans say "aww"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Kriti Sanon often keeps her fans and followers updated with pictures and videos of her pets Disco and Pheobe.

On Saturday, she shared another new picture with her pet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The image shows Kriti cuddling with her furball Disco.

"All we need is LOVE! (And cuddles)," she captioned the post.

Kriti and Disco's cute picture left netizens in awe.

"Best," singer Sophie Choudry commented.

"Such an AWWdorable pic this is." a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of mythological film 'Adipurush'.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

She also has 'The Crew' in her kitty. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

The list does not stop here. She also has 'Ganapath' along with Tiger Shroff.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor