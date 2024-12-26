D. Gukesh Meets Rajinikanth Following Historic Chess Championship Victory

The 18-year-old Grandmaster D. Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest chess world champion after defeating China's Ding Liren in the thrilling final in Singapore on December 12, 2024. As the 18th world champion, Gukesh has etched his name in chess history, bringing the chess championship back to India after 11 years.

Following his victory, Gukesh and his parents met with superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai, where Gukesh shared a heartfelt post on his X account, thanking Rajinikanth for his warm wishes and valuable advice. Gukesh also had the opportunity to meet actor Sivakarthikeyan, who gifted him a luxurious watch. Gukesh expressed his gratitude for Sivakarthikeyan's time, despite his busy schedule.

After winning the championship, Gukesh received congratulatory messages from many prominent figures, including Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.