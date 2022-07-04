Darshan Kumaar opens up about working with Anupam Kher in 'Kaagaz 2'

Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen sharing screen space with Anupam Kher in 'Kaagaz 2'.

Sharing his experience working in the project, Darshan said, "Life has come full circle for me. What makes it more special is that I am getting to work with two legends here. Satish Kaushik sir gave me my first break and to get a chance to work with him again is an honour that I will cherish forever," he shared.

Darshan added, " As for Anupam Kher sir, with him I had the biggest success of my career till date with The Kashmir Files. I learnt a lot from him there and that learning is just continuing on Kaagaz 2. These two mavericks just make this film all the more special for me."

Kaagaz 2 is being helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam, while it is produced by Satish Kaushik.

A few days ago, Kher took to Instagram and shared that he has started shooting for Kaagaz 2, which is his 526th film of his career.

"Friends! Today I am going to start my 526th film #Kaagaz2. Keep your love and blessings as always. I will need them for life. A message for the people coming from small towns. Keep up the hard work, dedication and honesty! No power in the world can stop you," Kher had posted.

Apart from 'Kaagaz 2,' Darshan also has Dhoka in his kitty with R Madhvan, Aparshakti Khurana and Khushali Kumar. On the other hand, Kher will be seen in 'Uunchai' and 'The Signature'.

( With inputs from ANI )

