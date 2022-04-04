Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary become parents to baby girl
By IANS | Published: April 4, 2022 05:24 PM2022-04-04T17:24:04+5:302022-04-04T17:35:23+5:30
Mumbai, April 4 Popular TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have recently shared a glimpse of their ...
Mumbai, April 4 Popular TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have recently shared a glimpse of their newborn baby girl on Instagram.
The couple shared an adorable video of holding their newborn daughter.
Gurmeet wrote: "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."
After this post the new parents started receiving congratulations and best wishes messages.
Sana Makbul mentioned: "Mamaaaa congratulations."
'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Divya Agarwal also congratulated the couple, saying: "Congratulations!!!"
Actress Hina Khan expressed her happiness through her best wishes message. She wrote with a heart emoji: "Many congratulations to both of u."
Debina has been actively sharing posts and pictures of her pregnancy and also often briefed about her experience.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app