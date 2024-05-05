Deepak Tijori opens up on his choice of ‘Tipppsy’ girls: ‘I ain’t no Bhansali or Gowariker’

New Delhi, May 5 Actor-filmmaker Deepak Tijori has revealed the reasoning behind his choice of actresses for his film 'Tipppsy'. He said that it was due to the "time requirement" and the commitment towards the characters, which he says was impossible to get from known actresses, knowing that he is not a "Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Ashutosh Gowariker."

Talking about choosing Alankrita Sahai, Kainaat Arora, Sonia Birje, Natasha Suri, and others, Deepak told IANS: “The choice of girls, was due to time requirement, as this was a film based on bonding, friendship, and all the aspects of girls in their mid-twenties.”

“I wanted huge camaraderie, and that to be visible on the screen would only be possible, if the girls were experienced, good actors, yet relatively raw, and unscathed with carrying the weight of stardom within them,” he added.

He added: “Hence the choices had to be relatively new but sharp, experienced and also their personality, should be matching, every character which is well defined. Which shall be noticed, once tone watches the film.”

Describing the characteristics of each character, he said: "Like, for example, Yami -- she hails from Haryana, and she speaks Haryanvi, which needed commitment from the actress, whoever played that, and I possibly could not think of known girls giving me so much time as much as Kainaat invested.”

The filmmaker shared that Kainaat went out of her way and hired “Sunita, the woman who taught Kangana in ‘Tanu weds Manu’ and ‘Dangal’ girls."

“Kainaat went to hire Sunita professionally for three months and did a workshop with us, for over 15 days. The first day when she rattled the Haryanvi dialogues in her workshop, the girls, including me, were baffled.”

Deepak shared that the character of Iris was tomboyish, and Nazia had to invest being that personality. Also, being an anchor and the catalyst in the film, would require time investment.

“That was possible because Nazia, who plays Iris, invested in orating dialogues, like so casually, which was almost like she was just talking.”

Deepak added: “Since each of them was playing a specific character, it was impossible to get such commitments from known actresses, especially knowing I ain’t no Bhansali or Gowariker.”

Talking about the film, Deepak shared that the title 'Tipppsy' is an abbreviation for Tanya, Iris, Pony, Selene, and Yami.

He also shared that the idea of the film “was brewing” since he “watched the first ever part of Hangover”.

