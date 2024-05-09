Deepika Padukone Pushes Fan's Camera at Mumbai Airport, Netizens React (Watch video)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently announced their pregnancy. They went on babymoon and now back in Mumbai. the Couple was spotted on Mumbai Airport. A video got viral where Deepika was seen pushing fan cam is now viral on social media. Netizens came in support of actress and said that she is pregnant so she might be having mood swings.

In Video Deepika is seen wearing peach color cord set as she comes near parking lot with husband Ranveer Singh. As she comes near her car, she pushes away fans mobile. This Video has gone viral on social media. Fans came in support of actress and said she might be having mood swings. She is pregnant. While some fans commented that please leave her alone, it's her personal life.

Deepika who announced her pregnancy on 29 feb 2024 that she and husband Ranveer Singh is expecting their first baby in September. The couple got married on 14th November 2018 in Italy. It was dreamy wedding.