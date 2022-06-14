Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after complaining of increased heart rate

Deepika Padukone who is in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming film Project K, was rushed to a private hospital. According to sources, the actress felt unwell after her heart rate increased, and she was immediately taken to Kamineni Hospital in the city where the doctors examined her. Soon after treatment, Deepika returned to the sets to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan as her heart rate stabilised.

Project K marks Deepika’s first film with Prabhas. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Earlier this year, on Guru Purnima, Amitabh Bachchan gave the muhurat shot of the much-awaited Prabhas-starrer. Prabhas shared a picture from the sets and gave Bachchan the title of “Guru of Indian Cinema.” “On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK” he captioned the picture.