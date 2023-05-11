Deepika Padukone slays boss lady look in magazine photoshoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Deepika Padukone is missing no chance to impress her fans and make us proud. The 'Pathaan' actor has added another feather to her cap as she got featured on a leading international magazine's cover page.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself on the 'Time' magazine.

She makes sure to leave you impressed with her fashion statement every time.

In the picture, she gave out boss lady vibes in a stunning beige pantsuit. She paired a blazer and pants with transparent heels to make her outfit do the talking.

She left her hair flowing and her make-up game on point.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFgwQ1I35l/

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "Amazing Deepika you are so damn hardworking. Congratulations!"

One of the users wrote, "Globalstardeepika."

Another commented, "THE GLOBAL QUEEN."

Deepika also shared the behind-the-scene videos from the photo shoot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFfhf3o-3A/

Just look at her excitement in this video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsFgzPeIGkq/

Earlier this year, she attended Oscars 2023 as a presenter. She took over the Oscars stage solo and introduced RRR's song, Naatu Naatu right before its live performance.

Speaking about the song, she said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Recently, she shared backstage pictures from historic Oscars 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, Pathaan.

'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor