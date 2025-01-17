‘Dhartiputra Nandini’ Fame TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident on Mumbai’s Jogeshwari Highway

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, known for his role in the serial Dhartiputra Nandini, tragically passed away in a road accident in Mumbai at the young age of 23. The incident occurred while he was riding his bike to an audition on the Jogeshwari highway, where his bike was struck by a truck. This tragic news has sent shockwaves throughout the TV industry, with many colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a talented young actor.

According to India Today report, Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of 'Dhartiputra Nandini', confirmed the incident and shared the heartbreaking news. While talking to media he said, "Aman was on his way to an audition. On Jogeshwari highway, his bike was hit by a truck."

Misra also paid an emotional tribute to Aman on social media: "Tum jeevit rahoge hamari yaadon mein...ishwar kabhi kabhi kitna kroor ho sakta hai aaj tumhari mrityu ne ehsaas kara diya...alvida (You will live on in our memories... How cruel God can sometimes be, today your death has made me realize this... Goodbye)."

Aman Jaiswal, who hailed from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, was a rising star in the industry. He played significant roles in popular TV shows, including the lead role in Dhartiputra Nandini. He was also known for his portrayal of Yashwant Rao Phanse in the historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Sony TV, which aired from January 2021 to October 2023. Before entering the acting world, Aman started his career as a model and also appeared in Udaariyaan, a show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.