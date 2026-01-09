Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Closes Week 5 With Record Rs 51.25 Cr; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its record-breaking run at the box office as it completed five weeks in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned about Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, its 35th day. With this, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its fifth week. The film has collected around Rs 51.25 crore in Week 5, making it the highest fifth-week collection ever for a Bollywood film. The earlier record was held by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned about Rs 30 crore in its fifth week.

According to the Sacnilk, the film’s total India nett collection now stands at Rs 790.25 crore. Its gross collection in India is at Rs 948.25 crore. In overseas markets, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 285.75 crore, taking its worldwide collection to an estimated Rs 1,234 crore.

Dhurandhar Day-Wise Box Office Collection in India (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr Day 23 (4th Saturday) Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 (4th Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Monday) Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Tuesday) Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 (4th Wednesday) Rs 11 Cr Day 28 (4th Thursday) Rs 15.75 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 (5th Friday) Rs 8.75 Cr Day 30 (5th Saturday) Rs 11.75 Cr Day 31 (5th Sunday) Rs 12.75 Cr Day 32 (5th Monday) Rs 4.75 Cr Day 33 (5th Tuesday) Rs 4.75 Cr Day 34 (5th Wednesday) Rs 4.25 Cr Day 35 (5th Thursday) Rs 4.25 Cr Week 5 Collection Rs 51.25 Cr Total Rs 790.25 Cr

On January 8, 2026, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.81 percent. Morning shows saw 6.24 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows stood at 11.60 percent. Evening shows recorded 12.51 percent occupancy, and night shows peaked at 12.89 percent.

The film has already gone past the India nett figures of RRR and is now moving closer to challenging KGF: Chapter 2 at the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark.

Looking ahead, Dhurandhar is set to face fresh competition with the release of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. It remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its hold at the box office in its sixth week.

At the same time, focus has also shifted to Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to release on March 19, the same day as Toxic. Both films are expected to attract large audiences, and it is yet to be seen if the makers will stick to the clash or change their release plans.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film was released in theatres on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Dhurandhar Trailer