Dhurandhar Box Office Day 4 Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Maintains Solid Hold on Monday , Check Day-Wise Earnings

Spy thriller movie Dhruandhar starring Ranveer Singh got released in theaters with strong box office start worldwide. Three days' collection of this film has already crossed Rs 158cr globally. Dhurandhar maintained its momentum on Monday with occupancy rates of 13% for morning shows, 26% for afternoon shows, and 37.71% in the evening, according to Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar day four (Monday) collection reached ₹23 crore net mirrored its Friday performance, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹126 crore, according to trade trackers. Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh's 8th highest worldwide grosser, earning Rs 158cr in three days and surpassing Dil Dhadakne Do's lifetime gross of Rs 130.9cr.

Day Wise Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday]: ₹ 28 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: ₹ 32 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: ₹ 43 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday]: ₹ 23 Cr (early estimates)

Total ₹ 126 Cr

About Dhurandhar

Film is directed by Aditya Dhar tells the story of an undercover agent, played by Ranveer Singh. This flim also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

Chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

