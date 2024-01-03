Did Ranbir Kapoor Join Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe? Here's the Truth Behind RK’s Police Avatar

Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor, riding the wave of success from his recent blockbuster "Animal," has joined forces with renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The internet was set abuzz on Wednesday when several viral photos depicted Kapoor donning a police officer's attire, sparking widespread speculation about his potential role in Shetty's upcoming film, "Singham Again."

In one captivating image, Ranbir is captured alongside Rohit, exuding charisma with a moustache, beard, and stylish sunglasses. These visuals led netizens to believe that the duo was collaborating for a film within Rohit's celebrated cop universe. Speculations soared, with users wondering if this was the beginning of "Singham 5."

However, the excitement was later tempered when it was officially revealed that Rohit and Ranbir had, in fact, come together for an advertisement, not a film. This clarification put to rest the swirling rumors ignited by a viral photo from November 2023, where both artists posed with another actor, intensifying speculation about Ranbir joining the cop universe.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of "Singham Again." The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Scheduled for release on Independence Day 2024, the movie is poised for a major clash with Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2."

"Singham Again" marks the third installment in the highly successful franchise, following the original "Singham" in 2011, featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, and the 2014 hit "Singham Returns." Both earlier films achieved significant success at the box office, setting high expectations for the forthcoming addition to the series.