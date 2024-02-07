Did You Know? Esha Deol Reportedly Slapped Ex Husband Bharat Before her Marriage

Esha Deol, the daughter of legendary actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, is currently making headlines for her marital life. After 12 years of marriage, Esha is separating from her husband Bharat Takhtani. She announced the separation on social media, leaving fans shocked and saddened by the unexpected news. Esha and Bharat's love story was like a film, inspiring many people, but it is now coming to an end. Interestingly, not many people know that Esha Deol once slapped Bharat hard.

Esha and Bharat were high school sweethearts. They first met during an inter-school competition, and it was love at first sight for both of them. Bharat wrote his number on a tissue paper and gave it to Isha, sparking the beginning of their conversation. Their meetings were infrequent, mostly taking place over the phone. However, a significant incident occurred when Esha slapped Bharat. They had arranged to meet, and during their time together, Bharat attempted to hold Esha's hand. This action deeply upset Isha, leading her to slap him and cease communication for nearly a decade.

After a decade, Esha and Bharat crossed paths once more at Nigra Falls. Bharat asked Esha if he could hold her hand, to which she agreed, and their friendship blossomed into love. Esha then introduced Bharat to Dharmendra, who also approved of him. With their families' consent, the couple married in 2012. Bharat and Esha became parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, often sharing their family moments on social media. However, they have now decided to part ways due to Bharat's extramarital affair. Reports suggest that Bharat is dating someone from Bengaluru, leading Esha to make the difficult decision to separate from him.