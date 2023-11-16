Did You Know? Rolling Stones' tongue logo inspired by this Hindu goddess

One of the world's most famous symbols of a band - the ruby red tongue and lips of the Rolling Stones - was inspired by the Indian goddess confirmed Kali, Mick Jagger. Britain's Victoria and Albert Museum, which holds the original artwork in its collections, calls it "one of the world's most instantly recognisable symbols of rock and roll".But the inspiration was rooted in the tongue and lips of the Hindu goddess Kali, frontman Jagger told the Times of India in an interview. Kali, usually depicted as a four-armed lady in blue with a long tongue sticking out from red lips, is worshipped by Hindus as the goddess of destruction and time.



“My brother was an early traveller to India. He would give me some books to read. In 1969, I was looking for an image that would be an eye-grabbing thing, and I saw this image of a disembodies tongue of Kali. I thought it would be an inspiration".''Designer John Pasche created this modernistic version of the tongue logo,'' he added. The frontman of the British rock band was recently seen in the City of Joy - Kolkata. He was spotted at the Eden Garden stadium watching the England vs Pakistan World Cup match, where he was reportedly a guest of the English team. The pics of him visiting some of the iconic places of the city and enjoying Diwali and Kali Puja also went viral on social media. In the same interview when he was told that it took him many years to see the idol of Maa Kali that inspired the iconic logo, Jagger said, ''It was a coincidence since I didn't know that I would be seeing it when I came to Kolkata. I have one or two friends here who told me where to go. It was very noisy, of course. There were so many fireworks. I have never been to India on Diwali. The lights were fantastic - some were very modernistic, some old-fashioned. It was a great mixture''.The Rolling Stones are an English rock band formed in London in 1962. Active across seven decades, they are one of the most popular and enduring bands of the rock era. In the early 1960s, the band pioneered the gritty, rhythmically driven sound that came to define hard rock.

