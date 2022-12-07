'Dil Le Gayi' fame Jasbir Jassi drops new track in collaboration with Rajeshwari Kumari

Mumbai, Dec 7 Singer Jasbir Jassi, who is known for tracks like 'Koka', 'Laung Da Lashkara' and 'Dil Le Gayi', has released a new single 'Lehenga' in collaboration with shooter and fashion designer Rajeshwari Kumari. The song has the potential to become a wedding number.

While Jasbir Jassi's unique voice adds zing to the high-octane number, Rajeshwari Kumari's presence adds character to the track. The lyrics have been penned by Dr. Bal Sidhu, who has given us many gems like 'Saadi Rail Gaddi Aayi'.

Talking about the track, Jasbir Jassi said, "As the name of the song suggests, the key theme is 'Lehenga', which is an important part of the clothing for women especially in Indian weddings. The upbeat music and song lyrics not only want you to shake your leg on the dance floor but it also brings out the celebration spirit and joy in this wedding season."

The song has a distinct treatment as it features Rajeshwari's fashion label - Saurab Rajeshwari, from the Patiala royal family who wants to bring the inner royal essence to the table through their work T

"It is a wedding song which also depicts that there is no wedding without dancing in our culture. I hope the song will serve the purpose really well in every wedding in the country and people will love our song and show a lot of love", Jassi added.

The song, released under the JJ Music label, is available to stream across audio platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor