Diljit Dosanjh gives shout-out to Delhi Police for "incredible support" at Dil-Luminati concert

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh made the past weekend unforgettable for Delhites with his Dil-Luminati concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The national capital witnessed an electrifying live performance of Diljit for two consecutive days, garnering huge footfall. Be it Instagram or X (Formerly Twitter), all social media platforms are flooded with the captivating visuals from his concert in Delhi.

Big love and heartfelt thanks to @Delhipolice @cpdelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPSouthDelhi for their incredible support at the Dil-luminati concert. These nights wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication. Thank you! ❤️ #DilLuminati Year 24 🪷 pic.twitter.com/VCfgkxyWJC — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 28, 2024

After concluding his Delhi leg of the Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit took to X and gave a shout-out to Delhi Police for their efficient crowd management.

"Big love and heartfelt thanks to @Delhipolice @cpdelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPSouthDelhi for their incredible support at the Dil-luminati concert. These nights wouldn't have been possible without your dedication. Thank you! #DilLuminati Year 24," he wrote.

The 'GOAT' hitmaker also shared pictures with the Police officers.

Diljit also shared a small clip from the concert on Instagram, where he is seen draped in the tricolour, telling the crowd in Punjabi why he keeps saying his famous hook-line "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye."

"When I was born my mother spoke in Punjabi. I learnt Punjabi first. Our country has different languages and I respect them a lot, be it Gujarati, or Marathi. Some speak Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, and I respect them very much. But because my mother speaks Punjabi, so I too speak Punjabi. So I say Punjabi Aa Gaye Delhi Oye." He then started singing Main Hoon Panjab from his latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, as the crowd joined him.

Diljit posted the clip with the caption, "Delhi Day 2. ONE LOVE. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently revealed his participation in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

