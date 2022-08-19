Diljit's film 'Jogi' about friendship in testing times to release on OTT

Mumbai, Aug 19 Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is very choosy when it comes to Hindi films. Hence, one can be assured about his next film 'Jogi' to be a good piece of work.

The film is headed to OTT for a release next month. Set in Delhi in 1984, 'Jogi' also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur.

The film unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity when the national capital city was plagued by riots after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Talking about the film, Diljit said in a statement: "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role."

The film has been directed and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for blockbusters such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Commenting on the film heading straight to Netflix, Ali Abbas Zafar said: "Jogi' is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of 'Jogi'! It's about hope, brotherhood and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people."

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Jogi' will premiere on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor