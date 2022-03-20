Director Girish Malik’s 18-year old son dies after falling from 5th floor

In a shocking incident, filmmaker Girish Malik’s 18-year old son Mannan fell from the fifth floor of their residence in Mumbai. The incident took place on Friday around 5 pm when he returned home after playing Holi. Mannan was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. However, he did not survive. Meanwhile, it is yet unknown if Manan jumped from the building or he accidentally fell down.

According to ETimes, Mannan was living with his parents at the A-wing of Oberoi Springs in Andheri West.Girish Malik’s family and friends from the film fraternity are mourning his death. After knowing about the death, Torbaaz’s producer Rahul Mittra said that he was nonplussed for a moment after hearing the news. He also added that actor Sanjay Dutt was 'deeply saddened too'. Speaking with Times of India, Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra said, “I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who’s deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of Torbaaz and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences."Girish made his directional debut with Jal in 2013. He is known for Jal (2013), Torbaaz (2020), and Mann Vs Khan (2021).

