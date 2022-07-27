Director Karan Malhotra apologizes after Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' flops at box-office

Ranbir Kapoor's big release in four years Shamshera hasn’t really gone well with the audience and the box office numbers are clearly stating it. It has joined the league of another big budget failure of this year. Now after days, of silence, director Karan Malhotra, who was missing in action after the release, shared a heart-breaking note as the film flopped at the box office.He addressed his film in the note and apologized for 'abandoning it'.

Karan wrote, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera." On Tuesday, the film witnessed a huge drop at the box office. It ended up collecting Rs 2.50 crore and with this, it stands at a total of Rs 36 crore. The film was the third biggest flop of Yash Raj films this season after Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

