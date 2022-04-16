Director Mohan G's film with Selvaraghavan titled 'Bakasuran'

Chennai, April 16 Director Mohan G Kshatriyan's upcoming film featuring director Selvaraghavan in the lead has been titled 'Bakasuran'.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the film went on floors with a pooja at the Muthumalai Murugan temple near Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

"Proper shooting for the film will begin from Monday," informs a source in the know.

Well known cinematographer and actor Natraj Subramani better known as Natty too will be playing an important role in this film that has triggered immense interest in industry experts.

The last two films of director Mohan 'Draupadi' and 'Rudra Thandavam' went on to emerge as superhits but not before they kicked up controversies.

Therefore, industry experts and film buffs are eager to know what issue director Mohan will look to highlight in this film featuring Selvaraghavan and Natty.

