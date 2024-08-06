Divya Seth Shah's daughter Mihika Shah passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Mihika Shah, actor Divya Seth Shah's daughter and granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, passed away on Monday in Mumbai.

Divya, who is best known for her roles in the popular TV shows 'Hum Log' and 'Banegi Apni Baat,' announced on Facebook that a prayer meeting for her late daughter will be held on Thursday evening.

"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, did not reveal the cause of Mihika's death.

A few days back, the actress had dropped a picture on Instagram, showing three generations of her family. In the picture, Mihika was seen smiling in a green dress, while Divya's mother Sushma looked elegant in red.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9_8ye9y6oX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Divya Seth Shah has acted in several films including 'Jab We Met,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'Article 370.'

Sushma Seth is also known for her roles in 'Dhadkan', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and the TV series 'Dekh Bhai Dekh.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor