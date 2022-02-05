Do you know girl standing with Aishwarya is one of the highest paid TV actresses

There are many actors in Bollywood and television who started their acting careers as children. Today we are going to tell you about one such actress who appeared in the movie 'Kuch Na Kaho' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She had played the role of Pooja in it. She has worked not only with Aishwarya Rai but also with Rani Mukherjee and Aamir Khan.

Let us give you another hint about this actress. Right now, this child artist is a famous face in the TV world. Actress Jennifer Winget is a big name in the world of television today. Jennifer, who started acting at the age of 12, made her debut as a child artist in the series Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

She has been working on TV since childhood. Jennifer Winget, 36, played the role of Kumud Desai in Saraswati Chandra, Maya Mehrotra in Behad and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepanah. After Behad, she also appeared in the sequel of Behad 2. Her co-stars were Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang. Jennifer is now also working on a web series.