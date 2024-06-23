Do You Think This is Entertainment: TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Takes a Dig at Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Armaan Malik and His Two Wives Kritika and Payal

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a former Bigg Boss contestant, is dissatisfied with the new contestants appearing on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Particularly, she is upset about the YouTuber, Armaan Malik, who is known to have two wives. Devoleena, a keen follower of each season of the program, openly criticized Armaan Malik's family circumstances. She strongly opposed Armaan Malik and his spouses, Kritika and Payal, being part of the show, describing it as "obscene" rather than entertainment. Devoleena took to social media to express her disagreement, condemning the portrayal of polygamy and quick relationships on the show.

In her social media post, Devoleena wrote,

She further criticized Bigg Boss for its choice of contestants, questioning the show's standards and the message it sends to viewers, especially considering its wide audience ranging from children to adults. She highlighted the potential negative impact of glamorizing polygamous relationships and the portrayal of complex personal dynamics as entertainment.

Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing… https://t.co/BVeVjGrTm2 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 22, 2024

Regarding Armaan Malik and his wives, Devoleena referenced their publicized relationships, including the fact that both women were pregnant simultaneously at one point. Armaan and Payal married first in court and have a son named Chirayu Malik. Later, Armaan married Kritika, who was initially a friend of Payal.