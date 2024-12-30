Documentary filmmaker Kieran Turner passes away

Los Angeles [US], December 30 : Kieran Turner, a documentary filmmaker who rose to fame for producing and directing Jobriath A.D, has passed away. He was 56.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kieran died on December 26 after a battle with cancer.

Throughout his career, Turner put a spotlight on gay artists who passed before their time. In Jobriath, he focused on the pioneering '70s glam-rock musician and first openly gay rock star, who died in 1983 at age 36 of AIDS complications.

The film is said to have helped renew interest in Jobriath and inspire the re-release of his catalogue. Jobriath A.D. also amassed accolades at festivals including the Dublin Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, Out on Film, the Seattle Queer Film Festival and the Florida Film Festival.

His debut feature film, 24 Nights which he wrote, produced and directed as his graduate thesis screened at more than 60 festivals worldwide and won seven audience awards before being picked up for distribution by TLA Releasing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also created the popular web series 'Wallflowers'. Turner is survived by his cousins on the East Coast and his "close chosen family of friends."

