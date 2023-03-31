Donal plays clinical psychologist who's herself vulnerable in 'Tu Zakhm Hai 2'

Mumbai, March 31 Actress and model Donal Bisht, who is known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15', talked about her role in the web series 'Tu Zakhm Hai 2' and her experience of sharing screen space with Gashmeer Mahajani.

In the web series, 'Tu Zakhm Hai 2', she is playing the character of Kavya Grewal, who is a clinical psychologist.

She said: "I am playing a girl who may not appear to be but is very vulnerable. She's stout-hearted and knows the tricks to deal with situations. She goes beyond her limits without any full stop. In Season 2, you will see her fight and test her limits for the right. It's Kavya's journey of dealing with all the odds that come her way, and she tackles every problem beautifully."

While talking about her chemistry with Gashmeer in season 2, she added: "I feel we both have done justice to our respective characters, and I'm glad to see that convert on screen too. In Season 2, fans will see more of Viraj and Kavya's chemistry, which they couldn't see in Season 1. There's more love and romance between the duo this season, and it's a treat for everyone eagerly waiting to see them together. Also, I can vouch that viewers will certainly crave for Season 3 after seeing the beautiful chemistry between Viraj and Kavya."

When asked about her shooting experience, she recalled: "Every day was very special for me as I was shooting in my hometown Delhi, and got to stay with my family during the shooting schedule. While the onscreen discussions and rehearsals were amazing, there were quite a few unexpected moments."

However, she added that playing a psychologist was not an easy task for her and required a lot of research work.

"One of the challenges that I faced was that my character Kavya is a psychologist, and I had to study the subject in depth through online books and study materials, as playing a psychologist is not a piece of cake. It is a big task as you have to convince the audience that you can read other people's minds and help the people in the story. So, all those things, the ups and downs of emotions, were very difficult," added the actress about the challenges of playing a psychologist on-screen.

Lastly, she shared a BTS moment when she was shooting for an underwater scene.

"The underwater scene in Season 2 was difficult to pull off, as I had to hold my breath for three to four minutes. It was all the more taxing as I didn't know how to swim and was very scared. The outfit I was wearing for the sequence used to get heavy after getting soaked in water. It was very difficult for Viraj (Gashmeer Mahajani) to hold me and pull me out of the water as the scenes demanded."

"Multiple retakes and shots were done for the underwater scene. I had to be underwater several times and hold my breath for a long time, and at times it became nearly impossible to pull me out as the dress would tear off. However, I agreed to do it as it was interesting and something I had not done before. While it was quite tiring and tough, I enjoyed shooting for the sequence, and I'm happy that I've learned a lot from the series and grown as an actor," concluded Donal, who is known for 'Ek Deewaana Tha', and 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop'.

