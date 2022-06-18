Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' is Apple Music's biggest dance album with most first-day streams

Drake dropped his surprise new album 'Honestly nevermind' on early Saturday, June 18, and already it has become Apple Music's biggest dance album in history by breaking the platform's record for first-day streams worldwide, according to a news release by the streaming service.

Surprisingly, it only took him one hour to do so from its release, as per Billboard.

'Honestly, Nevermind' is the 35-year-old rapper's seventh studio album to date, totalling 14 tracks and just one guest artist on 'Jimmy Cooks,' and the final track on the album backed by 21 Savage.

The only hint the rapper gave of the record's arrival was a strikingly simple Instagram photo of the album's psychedelic cover art posted a few hours beforehand, writing, "7th studio album 'HONESTLY, NEVERMIND' out at midnight."

As per Billboard, Drake's previous album, Certified Lover Boy, released in September 2021, broke the platform's record for most first-day streams worldwide and, at the time of publication, still holds the record for biggest album in Apple Music history.

In second place is Drake's 2018 album 'Scorpion,' which currently holds the record for the world's second most streamed day-one on Apple. Meanwhile, his 'Certified Lover Boy' single 'Girls Want Girls' holds its own record; the biggest song in Apple Music history, based on day one worldwide streams.

Interestingly, for his newest release, Drake penned his own album notes and released them exclusively to fans on the platform as a special gesture, revealing that the project, despite being a dance record, actually emerged from a rather sensitive period in his life.

"I purposely try to forget what went on between some ppl and I because I know I'm not a forgiving guy even when I try. My urge for revenge wins the game against my good guy inside every single f****** time," the rapper wrote in the album notes.

( With inputs from ANI )

